Global Day of Action to Close Bases

media release: Bring signs and flags and yourself to raise your voice for people not Pentagon. Intersection of Packers & International Lane.

Demand cuts to wasteful military spending and use more funding to help the people: fund education, food, healthcare, peace and justice.

The thousands of military bases, both foreign and domestic, around the world are a critical piece of the war machine that must be dismantled. Closing bases is a necessary step to shift the global security paradigm towards a demilitarized approach that centers common security — no one is safe until all are safe.

World Beyond War, Veterans for Peace and our friends call on individuals and organizations around the world to join the Global Day of Action to #CloseBases on February 23 by organizing protests at military base sites near you.

