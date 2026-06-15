media release: Please join us on Saturday, August , to enjoy a feast of foods and cultural activities from around the world.

Welcome to Global Fest: Food, fun and silent auction!

Come join us on Saturday, August 8, from 5:30 to 7:45 pm, to enjoy a feast of foods and cultural activities from around the world at the Madison International Partners fundraising dinner and silent auction. The evening will include a dinner of authentic foods from multiple cultures and fun activities and performances representing several countries.

Attend this family friendly event to experience other cultures through food, activities and entertainment and support the work of Madison International Partners’ which assists international students, immigrants and refugees in the Madison area adjust to life in the U.S. through language and cultural learning programs.

Get in on the fun! Space is limited so reserve seats for yourself, your family, or sponsor a full table of 8 today!

The suggested minimum donation is $20 per person or $50 for a family of up to 4. Tickets will not be sold at the Door. You must register in advance.

Sponsor a table of 8 and invite friends and family to join you. Minimum donation of $150 to reserve a full table. Call Jean-Rene Watchou at 608-501-3345 to reserve a table and provide names of your guests.

From addressing common issues faced by international students, immigrants and refugees including language barriers, cultural misunderstandings, anxiety and loneliness, to improving communication through English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, proceeds from this event will help improve relationships between people of different cultures and make Madison a welcoming community for all.