× Expand courtesy Madison International Partners Attendees at a past Global Fest event. Global Fest

media release: Please join us on Saturday, August 2, to enjoy a feast of foods and cultural activities from around the world at the Madison International Partners fundraising dinner and silent auction. The evening will include a dinner of authentic foods from multiple cultures and fun activities and performances representing several countries.

Attend this family friendly event to experience other cultures through food, activities and entertainment and support the work of Madison International Partners’ which assists international students, immigrants and refugees in the Madison area adjust to life in the U.S. through language and cultural learning programs.

Please help spread the word about this fun family-friendly event. I hope you will register to join us and please invite and encourage friends, neighbors, coworkers, etc. to consider attending as well. For only $20 for an individual, $50 for a family of 4, or $150 to reserve a full table of 8, you can enjoy a dinner of foods from different countries and activities and performances representing different cultures.

RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/ Globfestsilauct

Try on an Indian sari, get a temporary henna tattoo, try on a Chinese lion dance costume, and enjoy performances of talented Ukrainian pianist and a Chinese dancer, all while learning how Madison International Partners helps international members of our community.

We have some terrific auction items for attendees to bid.