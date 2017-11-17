press release:

This is a special edition Global Hot Spots featuring Jake Wood. Jake will discuss Global Impact and Alumni in Action. This program digs in to today’s hottest issues with UW faculty and experts for thought-provoking discussions about what’s happening in the world — from politics, global health, and economics to human rights, the environment, and more. This is a special edition of Global Hot Spots held in One Alumni Place at the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Lectures are free and open to the public. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.