press release: In synchronization with the Solstice, Imagineers will mark the beginning of Festival Week of the New Group of World Servers by participating in a Global Minute of Silence at 3 pm (CST) on Saturday, December 21, beginning with ringing of bells and discussion at 2:30 pm as we join countless other groups in invoking energies of light, love and spiritual power from the higher worlds. Please join us at Earthsong Books and Gifts, 2214 Kennedy Road, Janesville, WI. If you can’t be there in person please hold the space where you are. For more information visit: https://festivalweek.org/