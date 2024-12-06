media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706.

Fri. Dec. 6 3:00 pm UW-Madison, Rm. 206 Ingraham Hall (1155 Observatory Dr.) Global Solidarity, Farmer Protests, and Food Sovereignty! Discussion with Javier Fatas, grain farmer, and Luis Portillo, dairy fa rmer/ cheese maker , with the Spanish Coordination of Farmers and Ranchers (COAG), European member of La Via Campesina (LVC). Hosted by the Latin American, Iberian, and Caribbean Studies (LACIS) in conjunction with Family Farm Defenders. More info? 608-262-2811