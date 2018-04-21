press release:

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

** Please find the program at wudfilm.com or http://gisff.com/**

Sat Apr 21 | 1:00 PM | 3:00 PM; Sun Apr 22 | 10:30 AM | 12:30 PM

For the very first time in Madison, we host a prestigious competitive international film festival! Globe International Silent Film Festival is a festival completely dedicated to non-verbal short films. Madison is chosen to be the host for its 3rd version. Come, enjoy this unique opportunity, and see how amazing stories can be told visually! 49 films from 23 countries! Animations, Live Action Fiction Films, Documentaries, and Experimental Films!

In collaboration with Wisconsin Iranian Film Festival