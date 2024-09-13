Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Enjoy the music of international performing artist Gloria Hayes, who presents singable and entertaining songs for old and young alike. She features the hammered dulcimer, which she has played for over 30 years. Since the late '80s, Gloria has been a volunteer at WORT 89.9FM in Madison, bringing International Folk Music to radio and virtual airwaves on several World Music shows.

A recording artist who has played with a variety of musicians, including David Arkenstone on his Grammy Award album, she has played at a variety of venues around the world.

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.