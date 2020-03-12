press release: The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) Madison is hosting US presidential candidate and long-time activist Gloria La Riva. La Riva has spent decades organizing against imperialism, for self-determination, and socialism. She is joined on the PSL’s presidential ticket by American Indian Movement activist and political prisoner Leonard Peltier. PSL and La Riva will screen and discuss the film Incident at Oglala about Leonard Peltier's unjust imprisonment and framing by the FBI for the killing of two agents trespassing on Native land. There will be a discussion to follow.

Free childcare available. Parking onsite. Accessible via bus 04, 02, 21, 22.