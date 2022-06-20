press release: $15 advance $20 at the door

Gloria Swansong resurrects the great Dames of Broadway and Old Hollywood! From being NYC's premiere Judy Garland, to recreating your favorite iconic Hollywood costumes, to delivering show-stopping Broadway numbers - she'll always leave you wanting more. Never one to be left in the dust, Gloria Swansong is also a political SLAM poet and gives lectures on the history of queer fashion demolishing the gender binary. She speaks openly about her experience as a trans non-binary individual and happily educates audiences on gender theory and the modern trans rights movement.