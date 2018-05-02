RSVP for Glorious Groundcovers

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Groundcovers are a wide-ranging group of plants from evergreen to deciduous, herbaceous to woody, flowering to foliar, and perennial to re-seeding annuals. They range from tough plants for tough places, to deep shade lovers or moisture lovers, while others prefer to be baked in the hot sun. Whatever your growing situation, there is a groundcover plant that will fit and provide unified colors and textures to make the rest of your plantings really sing. Dane County UWEX Horticulture Educator Lisa Johnson will offer groundcover solutions to many landscape and garden challenges.

Wednesday, May 9, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: May 2

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-46

