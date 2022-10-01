Glow in the "Bark" Party

media release: We are having a glow-in-the-dark party!!! There will be a fundraiser for DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services), Karben4 tap takeover, food trucks on-site, and limited edition DAIS dog merchandise by Petphoria! Bring your dog to drink beer for a good cause!

Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard. com/rules-and-waiver

Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).