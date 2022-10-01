Glow in the "Bark" Party

to

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: We are having a glow-in-the-dark party!!! There will be a fundraiser for DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services), Karben4 tap takeover, food trucks on-site, and limited edition DAIS dog merchandise by Petphoria! Bring your dog to drink beer for a good cause!

Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard.com/rules-and-waiver

Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).

Info

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Fundraisers, Special Events
Music
608-216-8865
to
Google Calendar - Glow in the "Bark" Party - 2022-10-01 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Glow in the "Bark" Party - 2022-10-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Glow in the "Bark" Party - 2022-10-01 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Glow in the "Bark" Party - 2022-10-01 17:00:00 ical