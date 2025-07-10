Gnome Home Construction
ART House 360, Verona 401 W. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Stop by the Verona Maker Space and create a gnome home with Designedin9 to take the Verona Concert in the Park Series. Parents must stay with their kids during the workshop.
Open to all ages. Cost is $10.
Also available for purchase are busy pouches with fun toys and are completely washable. Pouches cost $25/pouch
Info
Kids & Family