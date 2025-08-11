Go Fore It
The Oaks Golf Course, Cottage Grove 4740 Pierceville Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Join us for our 5th annual Go FORE It Golf outing
August 11, 2025, The Oaks Golf Course , 4740 Pierceville Road, Cottage Grove, WI 53527
8:30 AM - Registration begins, please arrive by 9am
Please have the entire foursome check-in and purchase your SUPER TICKET!
8:30-9:15 AM - Complimentary range balls, putting/chipping, putting contest and bloody mary bar (sponsored by Tito's)
9:45 am - Please be at your carts
10:00 AM – Shotgun start
Boxed Lunches will be given to you at the start
4-5:30pm – Food/Drinks/ Wrap-up Raffle drawings/ Contest Awards/ Short Presentation
We will start the drawings, awards and presentation as soon as everyone is back.