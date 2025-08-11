Go Fore It

Buy Tickets

The Oaks Golf Course, Cottage Grove 4740 Pierceville Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: Join us for our 5th annual Go FORE It Golf outing

August 11, 2025, The Oaks Golf Course , 4740 Pierceville Road, Cottage Grove, WI 53527

8:30 AM - Registration begins, please arrive by 9am

Please have the entire foursome check-in and purchase your SUPER TICKET!

8:30-9:15 AM - Complimentary range balls, putting/chipping, putting contest and bloody mary bar (sponsored by Tito's)

9:45 am - Please be at your carts

10:00 AM – Shotgun start

Boxed Lunches will be given to you at the start

4-5:30pm – Food/Drinks/ Wrap-up Raffle drawings/ Contest Awards/ Short Presentation

We will start the drawings, awards and presentation as soon as everyone is back.

Info

The Oaks Golf Course, Cottage Grove 4740 Pierceville Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Recreation
608-709-1411
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Go Fore It - 2025-08-11 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Go Fore It - 2025-08-11 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Go Fore It - 2025-08-11 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Go Fore It - 2025-08-11 08:30:00 ical