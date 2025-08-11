media release: Join us for our 5th annual Go FORE It Golf outing

August 11, 2025, The Oaks Golf Course , 4740 Pierceville Road, Cottage Grove, WI 53527

8:30 AM - Registration begins, please arrive by 9am

Please have the entire foursome check-in and purchase your SUPER TICKET!

8:30-9:15 AM - Complimentary range balls, putting/chipping, putting contest and bloody mary bar (sponsored by Tito's)

9:45 am - Please be at your carts

10:00 AM – Shotgun start

Boxed Lunches will be given to you at the start

4-5:30pm – Food/Drinks/ Wrap-up Raffle drawings/ Contest Awards/ Short Presentation

We will start the drawings, awards and presentation as soon as everyone is back.