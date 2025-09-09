Go Orange for Hunger Action Day

media release: On Sept. 9, join Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and WMTV 15 News for Hunger Action Day! Wear orange, take a photo, and submit it to www.wmtv15news.com/Orange. For each of the first 500 pictures posted, Alliant Energy Foundation will provide up to 10 bags of groceries! WMTV may even feature your submission in one of their newscasts. So, grab that orange boa, orange tie, or orange Halloween costume and take action on September 9!

September is Hunger Action Month, a national campaign dedicated to raising awareness and taking action against hunger. Take action by Going Orange, then visit www.secondharvestsw.org to explore our 30 Ways in 30 Days calendar for daily actions you can take to make a big impact.