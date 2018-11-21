Go Play God, Revolution-X, 7 Seasons Deep, Left of Reason

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: This year on the night before Thanksgiving, High Noon Saloon, 94.1 WJJO, The River Food Pantry and some of the area's heavy hitters of hard rock are teaming for a night of rock and giving back.

Go Play God, Revolution X, 7 Seasons Deep and Left of Reason share the stage for a show benefitting The River Food Pantry. Bring a non-perishable food item for discounted entry for the show.

Tickets: $8 | $5 with food donation

