RSVP for Go Red for Women

press release: The American Heart Association invites you to celebrate 15 years of the Go Red movement! In that time, Go Red For Women has raised awareness that 1 in 3 women are affected by cardiovascular diseases in their lifetime. Not only that, but the Go Red movement is committed to:

1. Providing women with opportunities to prioritize and take charge of their own health

2. Building communities that support and provide access to healthy choices

3. Demanding equal access to healthcare for all women and their families

4. Increasing women in STEM in upcoming generations

You are invited to join us to celebrate all you have helped the American Heart Association do in the Madison community and get inspired on what we can accomplish together in the years to come.

Wear RED and enjoy a wonderful lunch, inspirational stories and help support the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association! #MadisonGoesRed

10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Feb. 8, 2019, Monona Terrace. RSVP by Feb. 1. Table sponsorship available, individual tickets available at $250