Gobble Wobble

media release: Join Race Day Events as we kick off the Thanksgiving celebrations early! Run early and save all that extra time on Thanksgiving day for eating! All registered participants will receive a swag bag of goodies, an individually wrapped delectable turkey shaped cookie courtesy of Festival Foods, AND a chance to win free pizza from Ian's Pizza!

To ensure the safety of the participants, staff and public, all participants must adhere to the following requirements:

Participants are required to be completely self-sufficient. There will be no water stops, restrooms or refreshments provided by the race. Participants must follow all CDC safe distancing guidelines. Participants must be in good health and symptom free from any illness for at least 2 weeks prior to the event. After picking up their bib number and upon approaching the start line, participants are required to start immediately on the staff members audible cue. Participants will not be allowed to congregate or conduct any race preparation (warm-ups, stretching, adjusting or changing apparel, etc.) in the start area. Participants MUST approach the start line ready to run.

Except for passing, participants should always remain on the far right side of the path. Participants passing on the course must adhere to “no drafting” rules which include being no closer than 10 feet behind or in front of, or 6 feet beside other competitors whenever possible. Participants may pass only when it is safe and clear of others. Before passing, participants must be sure they can safely remain 10 feet behind and then 10 feet in front of the participant being overtaken before merging back to the right-hand side of the pathway. The slower runner must give way to the faster runner.

Participants only please. Please do not promote any spectators to join you on course or at the start and finish. Upon completing the run and crossing the finish line, participants must continue moving towards the exit of the finish area. Participants are required to leave the finish area and proceed immediately away from the event as soon as they complete the race. No congregating of any type will be permitted either before, during, or after the event. Failure to adhere to any of the stated race requirements will result in the immediate disqualification of the participant.