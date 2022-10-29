× Expand courtesy Katy Irizarry Promotions The four members of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin in front of a horrific background. Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

media release: Composer Claudio Simonetti has written and recorded some of the most influential soundtracks in horror, including Dawn of the Dead, Demons, Deep Red, Tenebre, and countless others, with his seminal work still informing the genre to this day. This year, Simonetti's Goblin celebrates the 45th Anniversary of Dario Argento's iconic picture, Suspiria, with a live performance of the score set to a screening of the film! Following the finale of the cult classic, the collective will return after a brief intermission to deliver a set of quintessential Goblin material alongside clips of the songs’ cinematic counterparts.

The epic three-month-long trek will kick off just in time for Halloween on October 25 in Kansas City, MO and will hit several historic venues, most notably the infamous Stanley Hotel (Estes Park, CO) where The Shining (1980) was filmed.