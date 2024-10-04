media release: Broom Street Theater presents The God Cluster: A Queer Pandemic Revenge Tragedy by Ernie Lijoi, directed by Sean Langenecker.

The God Cluster centers on Dr. Lee, a neurologist who, driven by a history of queer trauma inflicted by religious individuals, makes a fateful decision. This choice leads to personal and global consequences that blur the lines between tragedy and salvation.

The God Cluster is set in a medical lab, and was inspired by Lijoi’s two years of experience working in a COVID ICU. Exploring morality through medicine and love through loss, these forceful, blatant characters engage in a neo-trolley problem that will have audiences gasping throughout and debating well after the curtain falls.

“While it is not without its humor, it is a stunning and angry shock to our complacency and all we’ve been ignoring.” —audience member from play’s debut in Portland, OR at Fuse Theatre

“You’re in for a couple of hours of brow-furrowed thought and challenge…The play is like peeling an onion. No, strike that; it’s more like the tastiest Blooming Onion you've ever had without all the fat. It’s lean yet rich, with every word and every line serving a purpose, advancing plot deeper and deeper, developing character in wilder shocking yet totally intuitive directions…If you’re looking for an afternoon or evening’s fun entertainment, see something else. If you want to feel how the arts can challenge you though, see this.” —review by Roger B.A. Klorese

Cast:

Dr. Lee: Jessica Jane Witham

Dr. Nasir: Hawa M. Bah

Dr. Howard: Karl Reinhardt

Broom Street Theater, 1119 Williamson Street, October 4 - 26, Thurs, Fri, Sat 7:30pm; special performances on Wed Oct 9 at 7:30 and Sun Oct 13 and 20 at 2:00pm.

Tickets: Available in advance at bstonline.org, or at the door the evening of the performance. Tickets at the door are pay-what-you-can.

About Broom Street Theater: Broom Street Theater (BST) is a non-profit, member-controlled theater located in Madison, Wisconsin. BST has been performing non-traditional, experimental and original artistic forms continuously since 1969. BST respects and facilitates community access by maintaining reasonable ticket prices and by welcoming community members to become active in the theater. Read more about us at bstonline.org.