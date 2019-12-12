press release: Starring Ed Asner as God

Written by Samuel Warren Joseph & Phil Proctor; Directed by Mitch Levine

With the local talents of Tom Kastle and Jan Levine Thal

A political comedy for our times. Maybe only the Lord can bring us together in this hilarious and insightful play where the debate gets hot and the passion gets hotter. God – TV legend Ed Asner – is a wise, cantankerous, and wildly funny deity who confronts two political pundits who have a romantic history, and He is not at all pleased with their politics – or what we’ve done with his Creation.

God Help Us! speaks to audiences of all political persuasions with one essential argument: that we have to listen to each other so that we can all live – and laugh – together.

God Help Us! will be performed on the Drury Stage.

Approximate run-time: 90 mins

Two nights only! December 12 & 13

Tickets: $25-$50