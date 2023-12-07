Goddess Nacole, Camelia Irene, J. Clark, Chakari Daezhare
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
courtesy LessWork Local Lifestyle
A close-up of Goddess Nacole.
Goddess Nacole
media release: It’s our quarterly musicians in the round series featuring some of Madison’s hottest acts!
This episode features Goddess Nacole (host), Camelia Irene, J. Clark and Chakari Daezhare.
The show runs from 7:30 to 9:30 and is free.
Carolyn Fath Ashby
Music