Goddess Nacole, Camelia Irene, J. Clark, Chakari Daezhare

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: It’s our quarterly musicians in the round series featuring some of Madison’s hottest acts!

This episode features Goddess Nacole (host), Camelia Irene, J. Clark and Chakari Daezhare.

The show runs from 7:30 to 9:30 and is free.

to
