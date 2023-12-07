Goddess Nacole, Camelia Irene, J. Clark, Chakari Daezhare

× Expand courtesy LessWork Local Lifestyle A close-up of Goddess Nacole. Goddess Nacole

media release: It’s our quarterly musicians in the round series featuring some of Madison’s hottest acts!

This episode features Goddess Nacole (host), Camelia Irene, J. Clark and Chakari Daezhare.

The show runs from 7:30 to 9:30 and is free.