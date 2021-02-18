ONLINE: The Goddesses, Part Two

press release: Thursday, February 18: The Goddesses, Part Two

In December, Kathryn talked about some great divas of the 19th and early 20th century, from Pasta to Ponselle. Now she’ll pick it up where she left off, looking at some of the legendary singers of the first part of the 20th century, from Maria Jeritza and Amelita Galli-Curci to Kirsten Flagstad, Risë Stevens, and Marian Anderson.

