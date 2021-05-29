Golden Hour Comedy Picnic

media release: Join us Saturday, May 29, for a lovely stand up comedy and music picnic during the golden hour of sunset at the beautiful Primrose studio in Verona!

We will be graced with Los Angeles comedian and nationally touring headliner Natasha Pearl Hansen, who recently released her Madison-filmed comedy special "I was Supposed to Get Married Today" with Comedy Dynamics (Now available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other platforms)

Joining Natasha will be Madison local and nationally touring comedian Jake Snell. Jake has been a Madison favorite and a Midwest staple since taking the stage in 2015 and is the lead producer of Madison Comedy Week. He has been all over the country doing comedy and has opened for notable comics such as Chris Redd of SNL, Dan Soder, Marina Franklin, and just before lockdown was featured on five of Kyle Kinane's tour shows.

Hosting the event is loveable local comedian Shawn Vasquez, who is just as funny and witty as he is cute and charming.

This is a lineup of hilarious individuals that want to spread joy and laughter and make sure everyone has the best time. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS LINEUP!

Wonderful local musician Skylar Nahn will play after the show as we start a bonfire and enjoy the beautiful space. There will also be a gallery showing with art by talented local artist Alyssa Reynolds.

This location is STUNNING and makes for a great time with friends or family this memorial day weekend.

BYOP (Bring your own picnic, that means whatever you have in mind that you'd like to enjoy!) - Blankets, Snacks, Beverages and Lawn Chairs are highly encouraged. This helps us ensure COVID-safe protocols and keep groups together. There is plenty of space for outdoor social distancing!

The comedy show starts at 7 but feel free to come as early as 6 and get your spot in the beautiful amphitheater space!

Although the comedy and music will be in good taste, this is an ADULT SHOW. We encourage all attendees to be 18+ (no children please!)

Tickets on EventBrite "Golden Hour Comedy Picnic" (Tickets are $20)