Godsmack, Halestorm

press release: WHEN LEGENDS RISEmarks the band’s seventh studio album and their first in four years.The critically acclaimed 11-song collection entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the top ten (#8), with four #1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums. WHEN LEGENDS RISEis available on CD, LP and Digital; purchase or stream it here. The album finds the guys doubling down on their combination of tightly wound riffs, rhythmic fury, naked emotions and pushed-to-the-edge vocals, all fired up with melodic precision and tight songcraft.

Here’s some critical feedback from GODSMACK’s 2018-2019 tour:

“Between the tight sound, high energy and entertaining stage show, it’s no secret why Godsmack have been one of the most dominating and prominent bands throughout the last two decades. They are so much fun to watch and experience and give plenty of credit to the fans for holding them up for so long.”--Twin Cities Media (Minneapolis/St. Paul), 4-23-19

“From incredible lighting to plumes of pyro; Godsmack definitely knows how to accentuate their set to keep the crowd glued to the stage.”--Respect Your Youngers, 4-25-19

“With pyro and flame bursts lighting the stage behind them throughout the set’s opening number ‘When Legends Rise’—vocalist Sully Erna’s snarky, brash New England attitude was on full display. ‘1000hp’ and ‘Keep Away’ followed closely behind and helped fuel the crowd with aggressive energy. The band’s iconic lead singer, Erna took time in between songs to discuss his new hair gel and share his appreciation for the crowd. Mid set hits included ‘Awake’ and the haunting ‘Voodoo’ led perfectly into the now show standard drum solo by Shannon Larkin and then a straight-up percussion duel with Erna, who jumped behind a second drum set.”--Dan Siebold, SoCalMusicToday.com (Irvine, CA), 8-7-18

“[Godsmack] were f’ingfantastic live!...Godsmack has a way with a crowd that truly is a connection made through their music, as evident in the giant sing-a-long that 70,000 fans were participating in with as the band played.”--Cherri Bird, Antihero Magazine (Rocklahoma), 6-11-18