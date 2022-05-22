Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Lilith Czar

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 901 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

media release: 102.9 The Hog is excited to bring yet another FEST to the City of Festivals – Hog Fest 2022 at Fiserv Forum on Friday, May 6, 2022! One of Milwaukee’s favorite bands, rock legends Godsmack, will headline an amazing roster of rock performers including Three Days Grace, Asking Alexandria, Wage War and Lilith Czar.

414-227-0500
