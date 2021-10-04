GODSPEED: The Practice & Ethic of Craft

media release: The Morrill Lecture Series, at the Octagon Barn, E4350 Horseshoe Road, Spring Green.

Our 2021 series is made possible by funds provided by the Spring Green Area Arts Coalition & the Wisconsin Arts Board and by donations from you!

October 4, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

Nickolas Butler is the author of Shotgun Lovesongs, Beneath the Bonfire, Hearts of Men, Little Faith, and, most recently, Godspeed.

He will discuss the frenzied writing of his newest novel GODSPEED, the process of selling the book, and the lessons learned from these events in the days preceding the Covid-19 pandemic."

