press release: While Edgewood High School’s new performing arts center is under construction, the drama and music programs have been offering performances at First United Methodist Church on Wisconsin Avenue in Madison.

The next production is Godspell (the 2012 revised version with book by John-Michael Tebelak and music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz). The show is still a retelling of the Book of Matthew through story, mime and song, but has been updated to a more contemporary look and sound than the flower child era original.

Dates and times are:

Fri March 15, 7pm

Sat March 16, 2pm & 7pm

Sun March 17, 2pm

Tickets are $12 general adult admission; $10 for seniors 65+ and for age 18 or younger

Purchase tickets at edgewoodhs.org/drama.