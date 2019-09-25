Going Feral: queerly de-domesticating the institution (and running wild)

press release: Discover the latest developments in fine arts, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Visiting Artist Colloquium is held every Wednesday during the academic year, and is free and open to the public. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

The queer-identified artist, like the queer-identified researcher, is always functioning in a deeply ambivalent position. What does it mean, when one of the fundamental principles of queer is that it sets itself up against what is normative, for this queer-identified person to exist within, be paid or salaried within, or seek approval from, one or more of these institutions? What happens to (their/my) queerness?

Alyson Campbell is an award-winning theatre director whose work spans a broad range of companies and venues in Australia, the UK, and the US.