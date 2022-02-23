ONLINE: Going for Broke in Education

media release: Almost 60 years ago, James Baldwin delivered “A Talk to Teachers,” urging educators to “go for broke.” What does “going for broke” look like in 2022—at this particular teaching moment?

In this Real Talk for Real Change symposium, Going for Broke in Education, we bring together teachers, teacher educators, and scholars to share what going for broke means to us in service of our common responsibility to take good care of “the minds and hearts of young people.” The panel features the following special guests:

  • Carl Grant, Professor, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, UW–Madison
  • Kabby Hong, Wisconsin Teacher of the Year, English Teacher, Verona Area School District
  • Gloria Ladson-Billings, Professor Emerita, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, UW–Madison
  • Mariana Pacheco, Professor, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, UW–Madison

The Real Talk for Real Change symposia series is open to the public and focuses on the critical issues of equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice in education, the arts, and health.

When: February 23, 4–6 p.m. CDT

Where: Online

Program Fee: FREE

