Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

media release: USA | 2023 | DCP | 102 min.

Director: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson

The iconic poet Nikki Giovanni is given a suitably lyrical and unconventional film portrait, which won the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Approaching her eighth decade with every bit of her mischievous wit and lacerating acuity intact, Giovanni makes for a memorably prickly and vivacious documentary subject, refusing to be pinned down. Co-directors Brewster and Stephenson take an expansive approach, melding archival and contemporary footage with impressionistic interludes towards a full rendering of this American iconoclast.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

FALL PREMIERES

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the second edition of the UW Cinematheque’s Fall Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.