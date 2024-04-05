media release: My name is Sigrun Franzen. I am a Madison area piano teacher and certified Gokhale Method instructor. In my piano studio, I emphasize a healthy technique (Taubman Approach) and a compassionate, structured learning environment. In my Gokhale Method practice, I am privileged to help others re-learn the natural, upright, and relaxed posture they had nailed as a toddler.

In this workshop, you will learn the rationale of the Gokhale Method, and what makes it different from other pain relief methods. You will try a basic technique. You can see whether it is a fit for any pain or movement issues you are experiencing. Coffee/tea provided, takes place in my home studio. Street parking abundant. This is an informational event only.

What we are doing, whatever it is, is inseparable from how we are doing it. Healthy posture makes everything so much easier, and effective, and can reduce pain. The Gokhale Method teaches a healthy, upright posture, step by step, to integrate into daily activities.

Here is a video describing some techniques to give you an idea:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qM0ICNdpp28&t=2s

Here is a link to the government website for an ongoing clinical trial being conducted at Stanford University:

https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05657964