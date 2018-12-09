press release: The flash flooding of August 2018 devastated the John Powless Tennis Center on Madison's westside. The courts have been restored and are operational but the building suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Insurance denied coverage and friends and fans of the former University of Wisconsin basketball coach have been raising money to help restore the facility ever since.

John Powless, at age 86, is still competing on the international professional Super Senior tennis circuit and is currently rated #1 in the world in his age group, as he has been for years. His dominance at every age is unprecedented and he was named "Senior Tennis Player of the Millennium." A recent funny and heart-warming feature documentary was filmed, focusing on his life and others on the Super Senior professional tennis circuit, entitled "Gold Balls." (When a player over 80 years old wins a tournament, they are awarded a trophy of a golden tennis ball, hence the title). This inspiring film has been shown at film festivals around the world to great acclaim. A recent reviewer wrote: "Most important, this movie transcends tennis: it celebrates a triumph of the human spirit where obstacles can be conquered, health issues can be overcome, and dreams can be fulfilled at any age." (Lawrence Sherwin; Newport Beach Film Festival) http:// goldballsmovie.com/ goldballspress.html

'Rally for Powless,' the group raising money for the restoration of the facility, is presenting the film on Sunday night, December 9, 2018, at East High School's brand new state-of-the-art auditorium. Short reception to begin at 6 pm, followed by the film at 6:30 pm. John Powless will be in attendance and conduct a short Q & A session afterwards. The film's producers have made a lot of movie paraphernalia available as door prizes. It will be an evening to celebrate the 86-year old champion and enjoy a closer look at the competitive world of Super Senior Tennis.

Tickets available at the door or in advance at John Powless Tennis Center, 801 Struck Street. Suggest donation of $10/person; $5 for children 12 and under. Questions addressed to Susan McDonald, IfMommaAintHappy@ gmail.com; or the John Powless Tennis Center at 608-274-6264. https://www.gofundme.com/ rally-for-powless