media release: The Gold Buying Event at Middleton Jewelers takes place Friday, September 19 from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturday, September 20 from 10 AM to 5 PM. With gold at an all-time high, it’s the perfect time to bring in your old, unwanted, or broken gold, silver, or platinum jewelry for free appraisals and instant cash offers. On Friday from 3 to 7 PM, enjoy an outdoor party with music, free Kona Ice, food, cotton candy, cookies, and raffle prizes while you sell. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Porchlight.