media release: When GeminiiDRAGON and Christian Simeon decided to start The GOLD DINAR. They knew they wanted to both not do a project that was familiar to their individual song catalogs and their usual sounds but wanted to dive head first into the sounds that haunt their musical taste. This EP ‘The Future Decline Of A Digital World’ is an absolute middle finger to everything that is modern or current to the making of music. “I have become a pretty anti analytical based protagonist on music crafting.” says Christian. This collection of songs tap into their individual influences to create this otherworldly connection.

From GeminiiDRAGON’s Soul, Blues and Urban nuances to Christian’s Singer-Songwriter/Alt. Country and Rock brainstorms. The pair have sculpted an original piece of audible art

that seems to come forth with the soil of sound deeply rooted within them. “Once we sat down and had a conversation about doing this, the ideas came pouring out. We sort of had to curb our output of ideas to a 6 song project. They were spewing out and we needed to control the passion lol.” says GeminiiDRAGON.

The GOLD DINAR record is an organically crafted batch of moments in time where the two artists were in sync and in perpetual motion. Seemingly guided by the universe of a

common thread … MUSIC! “We ultimately decided to make records from now on with our thoughts strictly on just making music for our hearts and like minded music lovers and our collective consciousness. And for me to not sound too much like a bitter BONOesque (for the lack of a better term) prima donna. We just don’t want to do music for plastic people who love plastic music.” sighs passionately Christian.

The duo has been individually paving out careers on the fringe in different paths. GeminiiDRAGON has been blazing a trail in the Blues/Blues Rock World with several albums to her credit and active touring. While Christian Simeon has been a pillar of constant and consistent industry movement over the course of 2 decades. 'The Future Decline Of A Digital World' and tunes like "Peace & Joy (Humanity)" and "Love With All Your Heart" express everything The GOLD DINAR are all about. Bringing the world full circle with big anthems based songs and taking the planet to good live concerts again. The hauntingly beautiful "Wishing Well Dry" and the Gospel tinged "Winding Road" balance out The GOLD DINAR sound. This record and the band are wanting to pave a path to a perfect unity with music listeners one fan at a time.

