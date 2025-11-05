Gold Dust Women, Annie & the Oakies, Addi Faerber & Aaron Fried, Zachary Preucil

media release:

Doors: 5:30PM

Dinner: 6PM

Concert: 6:45PM

The Madison Cello Ensemble invites you to celebrate the solstice on December 1 at Atwood Music Hall with music and festivities of hope and light! Doors open at 5:30PM, with dinner at 6:00, and the concert at 6:45.

Join MCE’s talented students and special guests, Annie and the Oakies, The Gold Dust Women, and Addi Faerber with Arron Fried. MCE’s 20th annual benefit supports the Bird Bear Memorial Scholarship Fund and The WayForward Resources for unhoused families. This 20th anniversary concert kickstarts their giving campaign to create an endowment to ensure Madison Cello Ensemble’s mission of service through music lives on.

MCE is a 501 (c)3, creating a non-competitive, inclusive musical ensemble where all cellists thrive using their art to support the wellbeing of youth and our community!

Dinner, sweet treats, and a silent auction accompany the music! This is a family friendly event. Donate for tickets: Donate here