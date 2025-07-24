media release: CONCERTS ON THE ROOFTOP take place in the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens. Free ticket for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite. Lake Vista Cafe opens 5:30 pm

A truly unique Madison experience! Experience the unparalleled magic of sensational bands and breathtaking views at Concerts on the Rooftop! Dance the night away or just relax with family and friends, Concerts on the Rooftop provides a fun and free experience for all! Bring a lawn chair for your comfort; seating and shade on the rooftop is limited.

Enjoy a special casual concert menu at our rooftop Lake Vista Café or pack your own picnic basket. Carry-in alcohol is not permitted.

Gold Dust Women isn’t just a tribute band—it’s a powerhouse of top-tier musicians, each a standout performer in their own right. When these dynamic personalities come together on stage, they create pure magic, bringing the music of Fleetwood Mac, Heart, and a few unexpected surprises to life with electrifying energy.

Originally formed for a one-time show at a Madison music festival in 2015, the overwhelming response led to a string of unforgettable performances. Since then, Gold Dust Women has continued to captivate crowds and has twice been honored with the Madison Area Music Award for Cover Band of the Year.

