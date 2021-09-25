media release: Are you ready to Rock with Gold Dust Women on September 25th 2021! They are an all-female Fleetwood Mac tribute band. The 6 members of Gold Dust Women, Meghan Rose, Shawndell Marks, Annelies Howell, Kelly Maxwell, Ginny Kincaid, and Ellie Erickson, are each strong solo performers in their own right. When you put this group of dynamic personalities and superb musicianship together on one stage playing the music of Fleetwood Mac, magic ensues. The band was formed for an annual Madison music fest in 2015. After the overwhelming audience response by their performance, they were sought out for several more bookings and enchanted shows. Since then, Gold Dust Women has received two Madison Area Music Awards for Cover Band of the Year. They are thrilled to be sharing beloved Fleetwood Mac songs on the historic Al Ringling Theater Stage.

"We are honored to have Gold Dust Women perform exclusively at Al Ringling Theatre, their combined talent is absolutely amazing and does justice to the original Fleetwood Mac Band" says C.E.O Tom McEvilly

Tickets are on sale for $31 - $42 for floor seats and $199 - $296 for box seating, and can be found at Home | Al. Ringling Theatre 136 4th Avenue Baraboo WI. 53913 ..., or at our box office 136 4th Ave, Baraboo, WI two hours before the show.