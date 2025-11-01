media release: USA | 1925 | DCP | 88 min.

Director: Charles Chaplin

Cast: Charles Chaplin, Georgia Hale, Mack Swain

In Chaplin’s most celebrated feature of the 1920s, the Little Tramp is a prospector looking for gold who finds romance with dance hall girl Georgia (Hale). Told on a grand production scale, The Gold Rush contains some of Chaplin’s most celebrated bits of physical comedy, including the dance of the dinner rolls and the consumption of a shoe for dinner. A beautiful new 4K DCP restoration of the original 1925 version, minus Chaplin’s 1942 narration and featuring a reconstruction of Chaplin’s 1942 score, will be screened.

