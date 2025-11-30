media release: The Gold & Silver Duo Show, set to happen on November 30th, is an +18 drag and burlesque event organized by Mad City Sapphics and hosted by Romeo Suave and Jack Meeoff, recurring drag kings in previous Mad City Sapphics drag events, such as the Drag Show and King of Drag Watch Party events. This show will also feature Elliot WageGap, Misster Morbud, Plezher SSSea and Dinah Bolical.

Mad City Sapphics is a group that started in late 2022, with the intent to create a supportive social group for LGBTQIA+ sapphics living in, and around, the greater Madison area. Within the Meetup group, which is where we started, members share events they intend on going to, to spotlight inclusive events in the area. In early 2025, the group grew even more, and started hosting events, seeking to create safe spaces and fun events for the LGBTQIA+ community in the long-term.