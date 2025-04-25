media release: Belgium, France, Switzerland | 1986 | DCP | 96 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Chantal Akerman

Cast: Myriam Boyer, Delphine Seyrig, John Berry

Set in a bustling Brussels shopping mall, Golden Eighties follows a tapestry of characters—led by Seyrig’s Jeanne, a serene shopkeeper whose joyful façade hides the trauma of the past—as they navigate a whirl of romantic entanglements and heartfelt longing, expressed through vibrant song and dance. Balancing the candy-colored allure of pop spectacle with a profound meditation on survival and hope, Akerman crafts a bittersweet serenade to human connection in an age of consumerism.

