The Golden Hour: Reclaiming Our Crown

media release: A Gala Style Brunch | Where the Afternoon Becomes The Golden Hour Honoring Community, Culture & Black Brilliance

Sunday, July 19, 2026 | 2:30 – 7:00 PM The Madison Club, Prestigious 3rd Floor Rooftop Experience 5 E. Wilson Street, Madison.

Limited seating. Reserve yours now. Early Bird tickets: $125 — available now through June 2. Price increases to $175 after that.

Some events are just a good time. This one is a movement.

‍The Golden Hour is Urban Triage's formal summer Gala Style Brunch

As the hours move toward evening and the light turns golden, so does the room. Madison's most engaged community members & leaders, professionals, and changemakers, dressed in their finest, brightest, most unapologetically bold summer attire, gathered in one place to celebrate what this community has built.

We are asking you to come draped in color. Vivid, radiant, show-stopping color, because this gathering deserves nothing less than your most brilliant self walking through the door. Let your colors speak before you even say a word. This is what celebration looks like when a community knows its worth.

Dress Code: Formal Gala Summer Wear

Come dressed in your most vibrant summer sunset colors, orange, purple, yellow, and beyond, paired with your finest formal attire. Bring the elegance.

Show up as the full, brilliant version of yourself.

The Crowning: Madison's Moment

Every crown has a story. Every story deserves to be celebrated.

At the heart of The Golden Hour is "The Crowning". Urban Triage's awards ceremony honors two of Madison's most influential and impactful Black organizations. This is not just a recognition. It is a public declaration of what this community has built, sustained, and refused to let go of, even when the road was hard.

For 30 minutes, we pause the celebration to center it. To look around the room and name the brilliance that has been here all along. The Crowning is precise by design, because excellence does not need a long explanation. It simply needs to be seen.

Honorees will be announced on May 15. Follow Urban Triage to be the first to know who will be honored.

Afternoon Schedule

2:30 – 3:30 PM | The Royal Welcome

Cocktail hour, mingling, and arrival. This is where the room comes alive.

3:30 – 5:00 PM | The Brilliance Banquet

Find your seat. Fill your plate. You belong here.

Arrive no later than 3:00 PM to be seated and served on time.

5:00 – 5:30 PM | The Crowning Ceremony

An awards ceremony honoring two of Madison's most influential and impactful Black organizations.

Awardees announced on May 15th.

5:30 – 7:00 PM | DJ & Dancing