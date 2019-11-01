press release: Please join us for the Opening Reception of the month long exhibit of work by Goldie Raye, 5-7 pm on Nov. 1. Exhibit runs 11/1/19-12/2/19. A complimentary Wisconsin artisan cheese board will be served (while supplies last).

Goldie Raye has a bachelor of science in art from UW-Madison, with emphasis in painting, drawing, and printmaking. She studied graphic design and applied arts at Madison College, and works as a freelance graphic designer and portraitist.