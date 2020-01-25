Goldiloxx
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Queer local bass-house powerhouse Goldiloxx is coming through to get the floor jumpin'. Come grab a drink and bust a move!
Goldiloxx got his start a few years back at Burning Man when he fell in love with all things techno. Since then, he's been bringing that magic to Madison with the goal of injecting more bass music, house, and EDM mixes into the electronic scene.
21+ // NO COVER // // Music @10pm
