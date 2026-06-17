Golf²: Big Fun on a Small Course

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Vitense Golfland 5501 Schroeder Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Join us for an evening of friendly competition and community connection at Breast Cancer Recovery’s Golf2: Big Fun on a Small Course! This fun-filled event brings together professionals, community leaders, and supporters for a memorable experience while supporting Breast Cancer Recovery's mission.

Whether attendees are mini golf pros or just coming for the laughs, this event promises maximum fun and meaningful connections.

Thursday, August 27, 2026, 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm, Vitense Golfland, Madison

Event Includes:

  • Mini golf tournament
  • Food & beverages
  • Raffle & prizes
  • Awards and recognition

Registration includes a round of golf, food, and 2 drink tickets:

Individual $60

Twosome $110

Foursome $220.

Info

Vitense Golfland 5501 Schroeder Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Fundraisers
Recreation
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