Golf²: Big Fun on a Small Course

media release: Join us for an evening of friendly competition and community connection at Breast Cancer Recovery’s Golf2: Big Fun on a Small Course! This fun-filled event brings together professionals, community leaders, and supporters for a memorable experience while supporting Breast Cancer Recovery's mission.

Whether attendees are mini golf pros or just coming for the laughs, this event promises maximum fun and meaningful connections.

Thursday, August 27, 2026, 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm, Vitense Golfland, Madison

Event Includes:

Mini golf tournament

Food & beverages

Raffle & prizes

Awards and recognition

Registration includes a round of golf, food, and 2 drink tickets:

Individual $60

Twosome $110

Foursome $220.