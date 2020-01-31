The Golf Dolls (album release), Hex House, Momotarōs

press release: 7:00PM DOORS, 7:30PM SOUND, $7.

Three local punk acts!

-

The Golf Dolls

Releasing their first ever music album, Die Trying. Golfadelic garage punk. 100% organic, gluten-free and dark web funded.

golfdolls.bandcamp.com/releases

Hex House

Post-hardcore, post-rock

https://hexhouse.bandcamp.com/releases

Momotarōs

grunge-punk

themomotaros.bandcamp.com/

-

ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE

IG:communicationmadison

communicationmadison.com

2645 Milwaukee St Madison, WI 53704