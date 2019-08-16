Golf for a Cause

press release: Do you love golf, local farmers and food, and REAP Food Group's work? Join us Friday, Aug. 16, for a golf outing benefit at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek to help raise money for REAP Food Group!

Bring a group of four for a fun-filled afternoon on the greens. Golfers will tee off with an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is $100 per person and includes lunch, hole events and prizes.

This outing is made possible by a partnership between The Meadows of Sixmile Creek, Metcalfe's Grocery and Arnold Palmer Spiked.