Golf Fore Clean Water

Google Calendar - Golf Fore Clean Water - 2017-10-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Golf Fore Clean Water - 2017-10-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Golf Fore Clean Water - 2017-10-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Golf Fore Clean Water - 2017-10-01 10:00:00

Buy Tickets

University Ridge Golf Course 9002 Hwy. PD , Madison, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Village Health Project (VHP) hosting its first ever Golf Fore Clean Water Outing on Sunday October 1st at University Ridge Golf Course! By participating, you will be supporting Clean Water initiatives in Lweza, Uganda. This event includes 18 holes, green fees, a golf cart, practice balls, and a bag tag as well as a boxed lunch, drink chip, welcome gifts and prizes! 

Registration is $125/person or $450 for a team of 4! We are looking for participants, sponsors, and donors for this event.

We hope to see you there!

Event Start time is 10:00 AM.

Info
University Ridge Golf Course 9002 Hwy. PD , Madison, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation
608-772-4377
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Golf Fore Clean Water - 2017-10-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Golf Fore Clean Water - 2017-10-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Golf Fore Clean Water - 2017-10-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Golf Fore Clean Water - 2017-10-01 10:00:00