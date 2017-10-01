press release: Village Health Project (VHP) hosting its first ever Golf Fore Clean Water Outing on Sunday October 1st at University Ridge Golf Course! By participating, you will be supporting Clean Water initiatives in Lweza, Uganda. This event includes 18 holes, green fees, a golf cart, practice balls, and a bag tag as well as a boxed lunch, drink chip, welcome gifts and prizes!

Registration is $125/person or $450 for a team of 4! We are looking for participants, sponsors, and donors for this event.

We hope to see you there!

Event Start time is 10:00 AM.