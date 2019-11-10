Goo Goo Dolls, Beach Slang

press release: Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced they will be embarking on a nationwide headlining tour in support of their forthcoming album, Miracle Pill (Warner Records), out on September 13, 2019 via Warner Records.

In mid-July, the band released their colorful new music video for the album's first single "Miracle Pill", which was directed by Ed Gregory & Dan Cooper. Billboard exclusively premiered the piece, stating that it's "a vibrant pairing of lyrics and visual" that "illustrates their ability as a rock force". As of the week of July 14, "Miracle Pill" ranks as Hot AC Radio's most added song.

× Expand "Miracle Pill" by Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the midst of a massive co-headlining amphitheater tour alongside GRAMMY-winning band Train that has been met with widespread acclaim. The run will continue throughout the summer before concluding on August 17, 2019 in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center. Goo Dolls will then embark on several South American tour dates before starting their North American headlining run, including a highly anticipated appearance at the iconic music festival Rock in Rio on September 29th, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro.

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC-"the most of any artist." As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles." Among a string of hits, "Iris" clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016's Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award" in 2008 as well.

Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner

Records]-ignited by the first single and title track "Miracle Pill" and kicking off a bold and bright new era in the process.