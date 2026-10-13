media release: The Good Acres Farms are excited to host the first-ever holiday pop-up market to be held in the barns of the Hodge/Nienhuis/Conway homestead just outside of Janesville. The Good Acres has been a family farm since 1905, when Irish immigrants Sarah and William Conway first settled the land. At the market, visitors can wander the barns, shop from local makers and neighbors, and enjoy homemade treats, iced coffee, and cider.

“We wanted to host a fun, community event to bring people out to the country to celebrate amazing Wisconsin agriculture,” commented market organizer Sarah Hodge, a fifth-generation farmer. Hodge and her husband, Jim, farm the fields surrounding the market.The Good Acres Market features local agricultural products such as honey, maple syrup, eggs, jam, Arndt Land and Cattle beef, Pheasant for Dinner, pheasant pot pies, pumpkins, and squash. Early holiday shoppers will find candles, holiday decor, and fun holiday sweatshirts, jewelry, and hats from American Belle. Also, the Market will feature Reverie Dry Goods signature stockings and a make-your-own candle bar.The market will be held October 15-18 and October 22-25, 9:00-4:00 am, Rain or Shine, at 2232 South LaPrairie Townhall Road, Janesville, WI. For more information, check out the Market website: www.thegoodacresfarms.com